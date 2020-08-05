Staycation: Lake George, Glens Falls and Queensbury

Warren County Bikeway

The Warren County Bike Trail System begins at the south end of Lake George just off Beach Road. The nine-mile paved path has a few hills and meanders through woods, past creeks and over bridges to Queensbury. There is a picnic table and wide rest area along the trail. Most of the path is dedicated to bicyclists, rollerbladers and walkers only, however, there is a stretch of highway that is shared with motorists.

Historical signs along the way explain events from the past. There is a portable comfort station along Country Club Road in a parking lot, where people can access the trail.

Driving directions: From Exit 19 of the Adirondack Northway, head east on Route 254, pass over the intersection of Route 9 and continue. Turn left onto Country Club Road and proceed to the parking left ahead on the left.

From this point heading south, the bike trail will pass through Glens Falls. Cyclists share city streets where a cyclist can pick up the Glens Falls Feeder Canal Heritage Trail. The eight-mile gravel path along the historic Feeder Canal near the Hudson River and Old Champlain Canal is mostly level. It ends up in Hudson Falls, Washington County, at the site of the Five Combines Locks.