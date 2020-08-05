Staycation: Lake George, Glens Falls and Queensbury

Lake George:
The "Queen of American Lakes," Lake George sits at the southeast corner of the Adirondack Park in upstate New York. The long, narrow waterway, bordered by mountains, runs more than 32 miles north to south and drains northward into Lake Champlain and the St. Lawrence River drainage basin.
Lake George’s economy is built around tourism, and its main drag of Canada Street caters to out-of-town guests with its eclectic mix of gift shops, specialty boutiques, arcades, fast food joints and sit-down restaurants, many with water views. Strolling the sidewalk and window shopping while catching a cool breeze from the lake is a prime activity for visitors and locals alike, and street performers often entertain the crowds.
Shepard Park, right in the heart of the village, sits on a free public beach and offers picnic areas and an amphitheater, which is the site of free concerts throughout the season.
Nature lovers have many networks of trails they can hike nearby to explore the southeastern section of the Adirondack Park. Prospect Mountain, which overlooks the village and lake, has a 2,030-foot summit. From the top, visitors can catch a panoramic, 100-mile view of the region on a clear day.
For the less adventurous, the Lake George Steamboat Company in Lake George offers a variety of excursions on three boats — the Mohican, the paddlewheeler Minnie HaHa and LacDu Saint Sacrament.
About a 15-minute drive north of the village, the hamlet of Bolton Landing offers a more sedate version of summers on Lake George. Although also a popular tourist spot, the small community features beautiful Victorian architecture and has a slower pace than the more commercial Lake George Village. A strip of boutiques and restaurants makes it an ideal spot for casual, lazy summer days, and the Sagamore Resort offers lake views with classic Adirondack elegance.
Glens Falls:
Look magazine dubbed Glens Falls "Hometown USA" in an April 1944 article. But long before and long since, the four-square-mile city on the Hudson River has had a rich history, diverse economy and neighborly hospitality. The downtown business district has experienced a renaissance in recent years and boasts many great restaurants and shops.
Glens Falls is the home of several museums, including The Hyde Collection, a world-class art museum housed in the former home of Louis and Charlotte Hyde. The permanent collection includes about 2,800 paintings and other works of art.
The Chapman Historical Museum in the historic Delong House features exhibits and archives about the history of the Glens Falls-Queensbury area and its connection to the Adirondack region.
Go!, the World Awareness Children’s Museum, has a collection of more than 7,000 pieces of art by children around the world. The museum promotes understanding of other cultures through art, music and other activities.
Queensbury:
Queensbury offers a mix of retail, recreation and tourism-related opportunities for visitors.
The town surrounds the city of Glens Falls on its eastern, western and northern borders, and is a gateway to Lake George visitors traveling north on Route 9 from Northway exits 18, 19 and 20. The town bumps up against Lake George on the lake’s southeastern shoreline.
The paved Warren County Bikeway, which winds from Glens Falls through Queensbury to the village of Lake George, provides a scenic (and somewhat challenging) way to see the region. Two ice-cream shops, one in Queensbury and the other in Glens Falls, offer refreshments for parched pedalers along the trail.
The town is host to several inviting public parks, including the 12-acre Hovey Pond, located off Route 9 between Lafayette Street and Glenwood Avenue. The park features a trout-stocked pond with fishing platform, floral gardens and a 200-foot-long elevated wooden walkway that extends into a marsh area. The 44-acre Hudson River Park, at the end of Big Boom Road off Exit 18, offers boat access to the Hudson River, as well as a softball field, basketball court, children’s play area, picnic pavilion and cookout sites (swimming is prohibited). The Gurney Lane Recreation Facilities represent the largest of the town parks with more than 125 acres. On site are a large outdoor swimming pool, a picnic pavilion, picnic and cookout facilities, a 1.3-mile educational nature trail and a small trout-stocked pond.
