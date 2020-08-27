Staycation: 1000 Islands, St Lawrence County, Alexandria Bay and Clayton Area

Visit St. Lawrence County
The largest county by land in New York State, St. Lawrence County has something for everyone year-round. You can spend the morning hiking, canoeing, kayaking or fishing in wild areas and finish the day with a performance by world-class artists in one of our many beautiful communities. Maybe you would rather go fishing on the St. Lawrence River, noted #1 by B.A.S.S Magazine, and watch ocean-going ships pass through the locks on the Seaway. Perhaps you like history and want to visit some of our many museums. Whatever your interest, it’s likely that you will find it here, where the rivers flow north and the land slopes up from the St. Lawrence River to the Adirondack Mountains.
The St. Lawrence River is renowned for many things, but our fan-favorite claim to fame is definitely our world famous fishing! From summertime angling to winter ice fishing, you can go for flick year-round. You can also fish a huge range of lakes, ponds and streams throughout St. Lawrence County. Plus, enjoy all of the boating & recreation that comes with being on the water.
In addition to the St. Lawrence River with its many water-based attractions, the shore front’s main attractions include five State Parks (Cedar Island, Jacques Cartier, St. Lawrence, Coles Creek, Robert Moses) strung along the Seaway Trail, The Frederic Remington Art Museum in Ogdensburg, Singer Castle on Dark Island, Eisenhower Lock, the New York Power Authority’s Hawkins Point Visitor Center and the Nicandri Nature Center in Massena. Several municipal parks and boat launches complement these attractions along what is known as the United States’ “Fourth Coast”.
1000 Islands: A Destination that visitors come to again and again
The 1000 Islands is a sightseer’s paradise and a popular destination for those looking for an authentic outdoor vacation. Located along the peaceful border between northern New York State and southeastern Ontario, Canada, the 1000 Islands is a region of endless shorelines, rich history and unique culture.
Vacationers have been coming to the 1000 Islands for more than 150 years to enjoy its breathtaking beauty. Waters that were once patrolled by pirates (yes … pirates!) and Prohibition bootleggers are now cruised by cottagers who enjoy serene bays and vacationers who tour aboard guided trips and hear the astonishing stories behind the islands.
Lighthouses, historic castles, maritime museums, world-class fishing and diving, quaint downtown shopping, on-the-water dining, family amusements and more make the 1000 Islands a destination that visitors come to again and again.
Alexandria Bay
Amidst the gentle waters of the St. Lawrence Seaway there is a place like no other: Alexandria Bay, New York. The waters guide you to a place of year-round beauty—a sportsman’s and boater’s paradise. Of the 1,864 islands that dot the St. Lawrence River and comprise the spectacular 1000 Island Region, many of the most amazing islands can be found in, and surrounding, Alexandria Bay.
Be sure to experience some of these great activities:
- Take an Uncle Sam Boat Tour to Boldt Castle/ Singer Castle.
- Rent a boat/kayak for the day.
- Hire a fishing guide to take you fishing.
- Take a walk down the Riverwalk to Scenic View Park after shopping at retail stores and eating on James Street. The Cornwall Museum is on the path and contains great history about our town.
- Scuba dive with “All About Scuba” and discover the hidden treasures in Alexandria Bay.
- Hike our local nature trails and visit local state parks
- Visit the local distilleries and winery for tastings.
- Watch a drive in movie at Bay Drive-in movie theatre.
Visit www.visitalexbay.org to help plan out your trip.
