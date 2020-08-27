Staycation: 1000 Islands, St Lawrence County, Alexandria Bay and Clayton Area

Visit St. Lawrence County

The largest county by land in New York State, St. Lawrence County has something for everyone year-round. You can spend the morning hiking, canoeing, kayaking or fishing in wild areas and finish the day with a performance by world-class artists in one of our many beautiful communities. Maybe you would rather go fishing on the St. Lawrence River, noted #1 by B.A.S.S Magazine, and watch ocean-going ships pass through the locks on the Seaway. Perhaps you like history and want to visit some of our many museums. Whatever your interest, it’s likely that you will find it here, where the rivers flow north and the land slopes up from the St. Lawrence River to the Adirondack Mountains.