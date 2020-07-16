Saratoga Springs Travel

In 1864, the famous Saratoga Race Course was built by John Hunter and William R. Travers. The course became increasingly popular, which also added Saratoga Springs to a list of great places to gamble.

Less than a decade later, Morrissey’s Club House was built as a casino for male tourists. Morrissey’s Club House had a strict policy against women and locals gambling in their casinos. The area was expanded upon after Richard Canfield’s 1894 acquisition of the casino, and today the Canfield Casino is no longer a place to gamble but a historical museum and an event hall known for world-class weddings and affairs.

Many visitors to the city of Saratoga Springs come to escape the hustle and bustle of the big city. Dubbed “The Queen of Spas” during the Victorian Era, its reputation still holds true with a number of fine resorts and spas. Whether a visitor is in a mood to test out the mineral baths in Saratoga State Park of looking for a more modern facial or manicure, “The Spa City” is the place to be.