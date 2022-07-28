Northeast Travel Series: Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls

Every night through October 10, there will be a fireworks display at Niagara Falls State Park.

Of course, there’s more to Niagara Falls than one of the wonders of the world! In addition to the more popular attractions—like Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, the Aquarium of Niagara and the falls themselves—there’s plenty of weekly events happening in the area.

Rock N’ Roll

Music lovers will have many opportunities to enjoy live local entertainment.

Celebrate Music Mania Mondays at Veteran’s Memorial Community Park, where the Town of Niagara Community Parks will host weekly concerts by area bands and musicians at 6:30 p.m. every Monday through August 22. Visit http://www.townofniagararecreation.com/music-mania-monday/ for full list of who will be playing.

Or get your groove on every Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with Music in the Mist. This sidewalk concert series happens weekly on Buffalo Avenue between SPoT Coffee and Red Coach Inn through September 3. There is also Music in the Mist every Thursday, Friday and Saturday and select Sundays from 7 to 11 p.m. at Seva Tapas Bar & Lounge through September 4.

In search of sound beyond the falls? Rock the Locks in Lockport every Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. and take in live music, local vendors and food trucks while overlooking the Erie Canal. Or spend the day at Olcott Beach and enjoy the beach’s Gazebo Concert Series every Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. through September 5.

Art & Culture

Art enthusiasts can spend the afternoon at the Niagara Arts & Cultural Center. Or the Kenan Center House in Lockport has an exhibition including works by Julie Beamer, Manning McCandlish, Jane E. Stoddard and the Dr. Gerald Mead Collection. This exhibition will be on display Monday through Friday from 12 to 4 p.m. and Sundays 2 to 4 p.m. through August 7.

Or take a 90-minute tour at the Van Horn Mansion’s living museum in Newfane, every Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. through August 28.

Shop Till You Drop

Get your shopping on at the Lakeview Village Shoppes on the Boardwalk. Every Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. through September 2, visitors can enjoy live music, wine tastings and a farmers market. Here, you’ll find a unique mix of roughly a dozen specialty gift, clothing, antique and food shops.

And bargain shoppers won’t want to miss the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA. This outlet shopping center features many well-known retailers, plus restaurants and cafes.

Local Cuisine

Looking to spice things up? Stop by the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute and participate in the Summer Sizzler Series. Sign up to learn how to cook the perfect steak or decorate a cake every Friday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. through August 26.

Visitors can also enjoy Food Truck Thursdays at the Niagara Falls Train Station. Every Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. through August 25, take in some local food truck vendors and live music. And while you’re there, visit the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center.

Lift Your Spirits

You may have heard of wine and paint, but what about Wine and Wheels? Head over to Artpark in Lewiston and learn the basic techniques of the potter’s wheel while enjoying two single-serve bottles of wine. There are 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. sessions available for booking every Friday through August.

Or toast Thursdays on Third at the Craft Kitchen and Bar on Third Street in Niagara Falls. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy a beer tent, food and live music from 5 to 11 p.m. every Thursday through August 25.

Learn about the rich history and wide variety of wine produced at Freedom Run Winery in Lockport with its Beyond the Glass Wine Tasting & Tour. The tour happens from 1 to 5 p.m. daily through December 17 and includes a tasting of four wines of your choice and an artisanal presentation.

The winery is also hosting a daily self-guided Underground Railroad Freedom Art Walk in the tasting room followed by a stroll through the vineyards and apple orchard to the base of the Niagara Escarpment to view 16 ceramic works of art created by winery owner Richard Sean Manning. This is available daily from 12 to 6 p.m. through December 31.