Northeast Travel Series: Finger Lakes Region

Finger Lakes Region

Reimagine tourism in the Finger Lakes! This summer, you can still find plenty of safe and exciting things to do in Cayuga, Onondaga and Seneca Counties. From exploring scenic routes to touring award-winning wineries, here’s how you can have fun in the Finger Lakes:

Satisfy your sweet tooth

The family-friendly Finger Lakes Sweet Treat Trail is all about the unique sweets and treats that Cayuga County has to offer. The 20 stops along the trail include bakeries, farm stands, stores, ice cream shops, u-pick orchards, eateries, and cafés, all featuring locally grown or produced sweet treats.

Friday:

Start at New Hope Mills Store & Café for breakfast, then head over to Owen Orchards or Smokey Hollow Maple Syrup and pick up some goodies to complement the best pancake mix in the region. Later, cool off with an authentic old-world snack at Muzzi’s D’Italia Ice and enjoy a scenic drive up to Fair Haven. There, you can grab some cookies at Fly-By-Night Cookie Co. and visit a miniature museum for a little local history. Finally, follow up the fun with a late lunch at Octane Social House back in Auburn.

Saturday:

Swing over to Susan’s Servings in Union Springs for breakfast and stroll down to nearby Frontenac Park to enjoy a family picnic. Back in Auburn, pick up some super large cookies in a variety of flavors at XL Cookie Company and savor exquisite coffee and chocolates at Gretchen’s Confections. Then, park downtown in the garage and shop at the Taste NY Market at the NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center. Next, you can also make your way over to Exchange Street and enjoy a fresh lunch at Café 108 followed by some local, seasonal produces and pies at Morgan’s Half Acre Produce. Finally, end your night right around the corner, with an Americana style dinner and homemade ice cream at Reese’s Dairy Bar.

Sunday:

A big breakfast at Dugan’s Country Grill awaits, so bring your appetite! Call Standing Stone Honey Bee Products to arrange pick-up at their home base or find their hand crafted wax and honey products at local markets or the Farmers’ Depot in Fingerlakes Mall. Pull into King Ferry Corner Store to gas up for the day’s adventure. They also have local crafts here, and a rotating lunch menu. Revisit scenic Route 90 as you head north to The Village Market in Aurora and snag some road snacks or a different lunch option. Take in the regional beauty on your way to Rudolph’s Ice Cream. Or snag some custom cookies at Moonflower Macarons. Wrap up your weekend at Strawberry Fields Hydroponic Farm. Fun for the whole family abounds from picking strawberries, making your way through the sunflower maze, or shopping for charming gifts and hand-crafted bouquets.

Tip: Look for the Finger Lakes Culinary Bounty logo as you travel the region. This lets you know that participating restaurants and chefs are using the freshest and finest quality products from local farms.

Lift your spirits!

Ever dreamed of taking a Finger Lakes wine tour? The region offers more than a dozen premium wineries and several wine trails that follow the banks of five different lakes.

Winding around Cayuga Lake through the heart of the Finger Lakes Region, the Cayuga Lake Wine Trail offers a unique blend of award-winning wines, scenic vistas and local eateries. Established in 1983, the Cayuga Lake Wine Trail is the first organized and longest running wine trail in America. The Trail is open year round and includes 16 wineries, as well as a cidery, distilleries and even a meadery. Many wineries also offer New York State beer by the bottle or on tap.

The Lake Ontario Wine Trail runs along the southern shore of Lake Ontario and features wineries, distilleries and cideries. The Trail also includes bed & breakfasts, restaurants, farm markets and unique shops for a complete Lake Ontario experience. Fun filled events happen throughout the year, from “Roll out the Barrels” in April to “Christmas around the World” in December.

Cayuga County is also convenient to all of the other famous Finger Lakes wine trails, including Seneca Lake Wine Trail, Keuka Lake Wine Trail and Canandaigua Wine Trail. Each one is just a short day trip away!

And don’t forget to stop by the local breweries and cideries! The Finger Lakes Beer Trail boasts over 100 craft breweries and spans roughly 200 miles across Central New York. This is a great way to experience the full flavor of the Finger Lakes!

Explore “History’s Hometown”

History lovers—prepare to be astounded! Marvel at the Tiffany-designed stained glass in the Willard Memorial Chapel and see where Harriet Tubman settled after her numerous trips rescuing slaves on the Underground Railroad. Then, stop by the Seward House Museum—the former home of William H. Seward, best known for his role in purchasing Alaska. Tip: Head next door to the new Equal Rights Heritage Center to see interactive displays that highlight the state’s long history of supporting equal rights.

Or head over to Seneca Falls and visit the top attractions celebrating the suffrage movement. Howland Stone Store Museum is in the Sherwood Equal Rights Historic District and boasts original women’s suffrage posters. While you are in the neighborhood, be sure to check out Opendore, the home of Emily Howland, who was known for her contributions to education, women’s rights, and abolition. Both properties are on the National Register of Historic Places.

Make some waves

Lake Ontario is one of the five Great Lakes in the U.S. and we are lucky to have a slice of it at the northern border of Cayuga County. Cayuga County’s parks, lakes and trails provide excellent opportunities for hiking, biking, boating, fishing or just taking in the scenery.

Fair Haven Beach State Park offers cabins as well as campsites for RV or tents. Or for a day trip, pay a moderate entry fee to park near the water. A beautiful sand beach with guarded swim area is the perfect place to take a dip. Onsite boat rentals include row boats, paddle boats, canoes, and kayaks for use on the inland Sterling Pond waterway. Would you believe there is also an 18-hole golf course within the park? Share a picnic together or visit any of the eateries in the village for a down home good meal.

For engaging nature appreciation, visit the nearby Sterling Nature Center. Here you will find groomed trails, some which lead to a rocky beach bordering Lake Ontario- another desirable location to launch your own small watercraft, while other trails will elevate you to the peak of the glacially carved chimney bluffs. These higher elevations offer an ideal location to fly a kite and take in the views spanning miles across the water.

If you are looking for some high-octane adventure, try your hand at Great Lakes fishing on Lake Ontario via Little Sodus Bay. Lake Ontario is known as a world class fishery, boasting the largest King Salmon caught in the Great Lakes on record. ‘Catch’ the adventure and ‘reel in’ a good time for the whole family!

Brush up on art and entertainment

Cayuga County is the entertainment hub of the Finger Lakes Region. Whether it’s theater, dance, live performances or music you love, you’ll find it all here. Enjoy plays, comedy, dance, film and music at Auburn Public Theater, the artistic center of downtown Auburn. The Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival brings professional musical theatre to the Finger Lakes all summer long and the New York Dance Festival brings world-class dance to the region every July.

If visual arts inspire and intrigue you, visit the Schweinfurth Art Center for contemporary exhibitions on fine arts, architecture and design or attend an art class there and create your own works of art! Spend the day exploring Wells College, located in the quaint village of Aurora, this liberal arts college offers a variety of events and self-guided tours. Explore their historic campus and enjoy art exhibits, special programs, guest lectures and more.

Plan a shopping spree

Do a little shopping at nearby Waterloo Premium Outlets, the historic villages of Aurora and Skaneateles or the Destiny USA mega-mall.

Content provided by the Cayuga County Office of Tourism. Visit www.tourcayuga.com to find a full listing of all there is to see and do in the region.

If you are currently in the destination or planning for future travels, we strongly advise you to contact the business and/or organization directly for the most up-to-date information.