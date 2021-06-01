Finger Lakes Region

Reimagine tourism in the Finger Lakes! This summer, you can still find plenty of safe and exciting things to do in Cayuga, Onondaga and Seneca Counties. From exploring scenic routes to touring award-winning wineries, here’s how you can have fun in the Finger Lakes:

Satisfy your sweet tooth

The family-friendly Finger Lakes Sweet Treat Trail is all about the unique sweets and treats that Cayuga County has to offer. The 20 stops along the trail include bakeries, farm stands, stores, ice cream shops, u-pick orchards, eateries, and cafés, all featuring locally grown or produced sweet treats.

Friday:

Start at New Hope Mills Store & Café for breakfast, then head over to Owen Orchards or Smokey Hollow Maple Syrup and pick up some goodies to complement the best pancake mix in the region. Later, cool off with an authentic old-world snack at Muzzi’s D’Italia Ice and enjoy a scenic drive up to Fair Haven. There, you can grab some cookies at Fly-By-Night Cookie Co. and visit a miniature museum for a little local history. Finally, follow up the fun with a late lunch at Octane Social House back in Auburn.

Saturday: