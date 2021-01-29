Celebrate Teen Excellence - Announcing the 2021 honorees!

2021 Teen Excellence honorees announced
The 2021 Teen Excellence Awards identify those young persons who demonstrate individual growth, leadership development, and serve as exceptional role models in their communities and beyond. Plus these individuals embody a significant level of innovation, leadership and achievement that goes beyond academics and athletics.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will be unable to host an in-person awards breakfast this year. However, please look for our special section featuring our 2021 Teen Excellence Aware honorees publishing Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
2021 Teen Excellence Award Honorees are:
- Jordan Barker, 17, Warrensburg Jr.-Sr. High School
- Patrick Bruen, 18, Glens Falls High School
- Demeter Burns, 17, Lake George Jr.-Sr. High School
- Kyle Campbell, 17, Granville Jr.-Sr. High School
- Ella Crossman, 17, Glens Falls High School
- Annika Currie, 17, South Glens Falls High School
- Grace Firehock, 17, Saratoga Springs High School
- Phoebe Fox, 17, Glens Falls High School
- David Gabriel, 18, Greenwich Jr.-Sr. High School
- Jack Jennings, 17, North Warren Central School
- Elizabeth Jensen, 17, Corinth High School
- Kaitlyn Kramar, 17, North Warren Central School
- Ella Kules, 17, Glens Falls High School
- Elizabeth Larli, 17, Fort Ann High School
- Emily Latham, 17, Queensbury High School
- Elizabeth O’Konski, 17, Greenwich Jr.-Sr. High School
- Jonathan Osika, 17, Queensbury High School
- Elonne Pisacane, 17, South Glens Falls High School
- Qwin Pisacane, 17, South Glens Falls High School
- Kylie Potter, 17, Queensbury High School
- Olivia Sheffer, 17, North Warren Central School
- Sydney Snyder, 17, Glens Falls High School
- Kaden Tennent, 17, Bolton Central School
- Jenna Tooley, 18, Granville Jr.-Sr. High School
- Cameron Wian, 17, Schuylerville High School
- Cameron Woodard, 17, South Glens Falls High School
- Chelsea Wright, 17, Minerva Central School
JUDGES:
Each of the judges were chosen from the community. The judges are as follows: