Zonta Club of Glens Falls brings '16 Days of Activism' to area

GLENS FALLS — The Zonta Club of Glens Falls is bringing “16 Days of Activism” to the area through Dec. 10 in collaboration with SUNY Adirondack, the City of Glens Falls, Crandall Public Library, Glens Falls Hospital, Glens Falls National Bank, Catholic Charities, the Glens Falls Collaborative and approximately 14 Glens Falls businesses.

The program is a Zonta International Advocacy Project that brings awareness to end violence against women. During the 16 Days of Activism, all Zonta clubs and districts are encouraged to take part in the “Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women” campaign: no to abuse, trafficking and childhood marriage.

The Glens Falls business and nonprofit community will support the campaign by displaying “Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women” posters in their windows. The city of Glens Falls DPW has volunteered to hang flagpole posters on Glen Street through the help of Mayor Dan Hall.

Some businesses will have giveaways “shining a light on violence” with orange, the campaign’s Zonta International color, to educate the public on the issue, as well as where and how to get help if someone is in need.

The Domestic Violence Project of Warren & Washington Counties, a program of Catholic Charities, is contributing a community-wide display of the Silent Witness Project, a national memorial honoring women and others who were murdered in acts of domestic violence. This exhibit featuring red, life-size silhouettes, will be on view locally during the 16 Days of Activism at SUNY Adirondack and Glens Falls Hospital. Each figure conveys the story of a local woman’s life and death.

More information about the Zonta Club is available on its website at www.zontaclubofglensfalls.org.

