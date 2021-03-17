Zibanejad has 3 goals, 3 assists as Rangers rout Flyers 9-0

NEW YORK — Mika Zibanejad had three goals and three assists in New York's seven-goal second period, and the Rangers beat the Philadelphia Flyers 9-0 Wednesday night.
Pavel Buchnevich had two goals and two assists — all in the second period — and Brendan Lemieux, Artemi Panarin, Jacob Trouba and Filip Chytil also scored in the Rangers' most decisive victory since beating New Jersey 9-0 on March 31, 1986. Alexandar Georgiev stopped 26 shots for his sixth career shutout.
The Rangers were without head coach David Quinn and assistants Jacques Martin, David Oliver and Greg Brown were due to NHL COVID-19 protocols. Hartford Wolf Pack head coach Kris Knoblauch and associate head coach Gord Murphy, and Rangers associate general manager Chris Drury were behind the bench.
Brian Elliott started in goal for Philadelphia and allowed five goals on 13 shots before being replaced midway through the second period as the Flyers lost for the third time in four games.
Zibanejad scored three consecutive goals in a 10:10 span of the second for his fifth career hat trick. The Swedish center also topped 400 career points.
Zibanejad converted a short-handed breakaway at 8:27 on the first shot Carter Hart saw in relief of Elliott. Panarin found Zibanejad dashing through the offensive zone on the power play before Zibanejad lifted the puck over Hart's glove with 5:31 left in the period. Zibanejad completed the natural hat trick with an even-strength goal at with 1:23 remaining to make it 8-0.
Zibanejad became the second player in NHL history to register six points in a period, joining Bryan Trottier, who accomplished the feat in 1978 for the New York Islanders against the Rangers.
CANUCKS 3, SENATORS 2: Adam Gaudette scored in a shootout to give the Vancouver Canucks a 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators.
Bo Horvat had a goal and an assist, Brock Boeser also scored in regulation and Thatcher Demko made 30 saves for Vancouver.
The Canucks have won three straight — also beating Ottawa 3-2 in overtime Monday night — and six of seven to improve to 15-16-3.
Ryan Dzingel and Josh Norris scored for the Senators. They lost goaltender Joey Daccord to an injury in the third period.
Sabres fire coach
BUFFALO — Firing Buffalo Sabres coach Ralph Krueger on Wednesday represents just the beginning of what could become Kevyn Adams’ major overhaul of an overpriced, underperforming team in the midst of a 12-game skid.
In laying only part of the blame on Krueger, the first-year general manager openly challenged his players’ accountability and pride, while suggesting changes to the roster are looming.
“We’re open to anything and everything,” Adams said, when asked whether he’d consider moving forward Taylor Hall, who is completing a one-year, $8 million contract. Adams said he's been in discussions with numerous teams leading up to the NHL's trade deadline on April 12.
The Sabres are starting fresh yet again with Krueger becoming Buffalo’s sixth coach fired in just over eight calendar years. Krueger failed to make it through the second season of his three-year contract.
He was fired a day after Buffalo’s winless streak grew to 0-10-2 following a 3-2 loss at New Jersey, and against a Devils team that snapped an 11-game home skid. Buffalo has been outscored by a combined 49-19 (not including a goal allowed in a shootout loss) in matching the third-longest winless streak in franchise history.
At 6-18-4, the Sabres have as many wins as times they’ve been shut out, rank last in the league in victories, points and goals scored, and are in jeopardy of extending their playoff drought to an NHL record-matching 10th season.
Assistant coach Don Granato takes over on an interim basis, with Buffalo opening a two-game home series against Boston on Thursday. Assistant Steve Smith was also fired.