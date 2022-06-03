Zeus is a 21 week old male (not neutered yet) Terrier mix. He weighs approx. 20 lbs. From his foster... View on PetFinder
A Hudson Falls man is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a standoff with police that included him firing at officers.
Police are in the area of Meadow Road in Hudson Falls on Saturday night looking for a man who is believed to have a handgun.
A 60-year-old Warrensburg man died in an Aviation Road crash early Saturday morning.
A Granville man died after crashing his motorcycle on state Route 4 in Whitehall on Sunday.
Police on Tuesday morning released the name of the person who drowned in the Hudson River in Lake Luzerne on Monday morning.
A 22-year-old woman from Ballston Spa died Saturday night when her car was hit from behind on the Northway by a speeding vehicle driven by a suspected drunken driver, police said Sunday.
A seventh-grade student at Hudson Falls been suspended after he asked if he could bring a gun to school, according to court documents.
The Warren County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drowning in Lake Luzerne.
There were two separate instances of rabid foxes biting people in Warren County heading into Memorial Day weekend.
Hudson Falls police had responded earlier for a report of a domestic incident at a Meadow Road residence where a man died by suicide.
