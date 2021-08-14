Zack Britton told Aaron Boone to take him out of closer role after blowing Field of Dreams Game

Britton struggled to get ready for spring training after a battle with COVID-19 in the winter. Then he was shut down to have surgery to remove a bone chip from his elbow. He has only made 18 appearances this season and has been scored on in nine of them.

Britton said Saturday he’s tired of talking about his injuries, but admitted this felt very much like 2018 when he was coming off surgery for a torn Achilles and missed all of spring training.

Britton has the lowest strikeout rate (17.6%) and the highest walk rate (16%) of his career. The sinker-baller also has the highest fly ball rate (14%) and line drive rate (14%) of his 11 years in the big leagues. He is also getting fewer swings and misses than in any prior season.

“His velocity isn’t up there, the movement is, but he’s falling behind a lot,” one scout said of Britton. “Hitters are able to key in on his fastball now.”

The walks, 12 in 15.2 innings pitched, have been a real problem. Thursday night it was a walk that set up the home run. Britton got ahead of White Sox catcher Seby Zavala 0-2 and then let him off the hook. He thought he got him on a ground ball to third base that ended up being ruled foul. Then he walked him, bringing Anderson to the plate as the winning run.