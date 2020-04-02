You've just lost your job? Here's what you need to know

Yes, that is one of the changes made by the $2.2 trillion economic rescue package signed into law by President Donald Trump last week. If you are self-employed, a contractor or a gig worker, you are now eligible to claim unemployment benefits. Still, some states, like New Mexico, are not yet set to process claims from groups of people who didn't qualify in the past.

I wasn't laid off, but my employer cut my hours. Will I qualify for benefits?

Yes, you should apply. State rules differ, and it depends how large your income loss is. But in some states, workers whose hours have been sharply cut may be able to claim benefits that would make up for at least some of the lost income. Generally, if your lost pay exceeds what you would receive in unemployment benefits, you may be eligible for aid.

I had to leave work because of the coronavirus but wasn't laid off. What about me?

You can potentially receive benefits, too. The U.S. Labor Department said states can make unemployment benefits available to people who are quarantined, who left work because of risk of exposure or to care for a family member.