Youngsters get first taste of jumps

LAKE PLACID — They’re jumping again in Lake Placid.
On Thursday, four elite junior Nordic athletes were the first jumpers to soar off the newly rebuilt 90- and 120-meter towers at the Olympic Ski Jumping Complex since the two big jumps were updated to bring them to a world class level.
Tate Frantz, Evan Nichols, Henry Johnstone and Jack Lawrence got the honors on a crisp, sunny day with barely a hint of wind. They christened the jumps on a perfect day to fly.
In the late afternoon session, Frantz, Nichols and Johnstone took jumps off the 120-meter tower, which hasn’t been Junior s used in recent years, while Lawrence trained on the 90-meter hill.
The four were training under the watchful eyes of NYSEF Nordic coach Colin Delaney. Another dozen or so spectators — including crew members at the venue — also gathered in the stands at the base of the towers to witness the return of ski jumping on Lake Placid’s two tallest structures.
Prior to last year, the only major improvements on the jumps built for Lake Placid’s 1980 Winter Olympics took place in 1994. The upgrade on the jumps as well as the entire facility are part of the Olympic Regional Development Authority’s 100-plus million dollar project to put its venues more on par with other sites around the world that regularly host major international winter sporting events.
One of the major new features of both jumps is full refrigeration of the ski tracks from top to bottom. Another big new plus is the jumps can be covered mechanically for protection from the weather, and they also feature new motorized groomers that cover the runs from top to bottom. New lighting has also been installed, which should provided quite a spectacle at night-time competitions.
After this winter season, a planned regrading of both landing hills will continue the upgrades at the venue.
Before the refrigeration and the ability to cover the tracks was added, jumpers were at the mercy of weather conditions regarding whether or not they could train.
“With the modernizing, we have basically the same type of venue as most sites in Europe,” Delaney said. “We’ll be able to train through warm weather, we’ll be able to survive with the hill in tact a lot more regularly than we could before. It’s took a lot of man hours and a lot of man-made snow to fill it back in, and then cut a track, and even then it could all wash away one afternoon.
“This is a huge game-changer for the hill crew at ORDA,” Delaney continued. “They’ve always been good getting the hill ready for us, but there’s only so much you can do with the weather these days.”
Frantz, Nichols and Johnstone are all Nordic combined skiers who excel at the junior level and they’re preparing to compete at events in the Midwest later this month. Nichols, from Lyme, New Hampshire, and Johnstone, of Concord, Massachusetts, have been on the United States Junior National Team, and Nichols has additionally competed in nordic skiing’s junior World Championships.