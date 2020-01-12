Youngsters get first taste of jumps

One of the major new features of both jumps is full refrigeration of the ski tracks from top to bottom. Another big new plus is the jumps can be covered mechanically for protection from the weather, and they also feature new motorized groomers that cover the runs from top to bottom. New lighting has also been installed, which should provided quite a spectacle at night-time competitions.

After this winter season, a planned regrading of both landing hills will continue the upgrades at the venue.

Before the refrigeration and the ability to cover the tracks was added, jumpers were at the mercy of weather conditions regarding whether or not they could train.

“With the modernizing, we have basically the same type of venue as most sites in Europe,” Delaney said. “We’ll be able to train through warm weather, we’ll be able to survive with the hill in tact a lot more regularly than we could before. It’s took a lot of man hours and a lot of man-made snow to fill it back in, and then cut a track, and even then it could all wash away one afternoon.

“This is a huge game-changer for the hill crew at ORDA,” Delaney continued. “They’ve always been good getting the hill ready for us, but there’s only so much you can do with the weather these days.”

Frantz, Nichols and Johnstone are all Nordic combined skiers who excel at the junior level and they’re preparing to compete at events in the Midwest later this month. Nichols, from Lyme, New Hampshire, and Johnstone, of Concord, Massachusetts, have been on the United States Junior National Team, and Nichols has additionally competed in nordic skiing’s junior World Championships.

