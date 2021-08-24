Yanks' streak up to 11

LeMahieu broke a 2-all tie by pulling Charlie Morton’s curveball into the Yankees’ bullpen behind the left-field wall. The homer drove in Andrew Velazquez, who singled.

With New York leading 4-2, Austin Riley’s single up the middle off Joely Rodriguez in the fifth drove in Albies, but a close play at the plate denied the Braves’ attempt to tie the game. Freeman was thrown out on Velazquez’s relay from shortstop, a call that stood following a review that lasted 1 minute, 40 seconds. The Braves believed Freeman’s left foot touched the plate before the tag from catcher Gary Sánchez.

Stanton also hit a hanging curve from Morton for a homer in the second. Stanton homered on back-to-back days as New York swept the two-game interleague series.

Odor’s seventh-inning drive off Chris Martin landed deep in the right-field stands.

Dansby Swanson’s two-run double in the first were the only runs allowed in four innings by Yankees starter Andrew Heaney.

Morton (12-5) allowed four runs and six hits in five innings. He had nine strikeouts. Morton allowed only one homer in his first four August starts before facing the Yankees.

Clay Holmes (2-0), the third of six Yankees relievers, earned the win with a scoreless inning.