Yanks overtake Red Sox for wild card with doubleheader sweep

The 23-year-old Gil — pronounced like “heel” — cruised into the fifth before allowing two singles and a walk. Left-hander Wandy Peralta relieved and retired lefty-hitting Rafael Devers on an inning-ending fielder’s choice, preserving the 2-0 lead.

Boston had runners at first and third in the sixth with two outs when pinch-hitter Bobby Dalbec ripped a comebacker that appeared to hit Peralta in the shoulder. Peralta scrambled for the ball near the third-base line and fired to first just in time to retire Dalbec.

Chad Green closed out the ninth for his fifth save and second in two days.

Voit poked a 98 mph fastball from Nathan Eovaldi (10-8) over the wall in right for a solo homer in the second. It was Voit’s sixth homer of the season and second in three days.

The 2020 big league home run leader seemingly lost his job at first base when the Yankees acquired Anthony Rizzo from the Cubs on July 29, but he’s taken advantage of steady playing time with Rizzo on the COVID-19 injured list. Rizzo is expected back in the next couple of days.

Stanton led off the fourth with his 19th home run.

Eovaldi worked five innings and was charged with two runs, seven hits and a walk with six strikeouts.