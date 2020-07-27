Yankees-Phillies, Marlins-Orioles postponed due to virus outbreak

The Marlins could bus from Philadelphia to Baltimore for scheduled games there Wednesday and Thursday. Marlins CEO Derek Jeter released a statement saying the health of players and staff was his organization’s primary focus.

“Postponing tonight’s home opener was the correct decision to ensure we take a collective pause and try to properly grasp the totality of this situation,” Jeter said.

Urena was scratched from his scheduled start in Sunday’s game, and catcher Jorge Alfaro went on the injured list Friday. No reasons were given for the moves, and it was unclear when the Marlins received the latest positive test results.

Atlanta might have been the source of the Marlins’ outbreak. They played exhibition games there Tuesday and Wednesday against the Braves, who have since been without their top two catchers, Tyler Flowers and Travis d’Arnaud, after both showed symptoms of COVID-19.

“I think it’s really important to trace how it occurred. That’s the one thing we need to know first before you jump to a lot of different conclusions,” Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon said.