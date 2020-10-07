Yankees on the brink after 2 games of pitching problems

SAN DIEGO — The final pitch of Masahiro Tanaka’s seven years with the New York Yankees might have been a slider down the middle that Randy Arozarena crushed for another Rays homer in Game 3 of the AL Division Series.

Although Tanaka and the Yankees aren’t officially done with the playoffs or each other, they’re on the brink after Tampa Bay’s 8-4 victory Wednesday night at Petco Park to put the Rays up 2-1 in the best-of-five series.

That errant slider was far from the only mistake made by the Yankees’ pitching staff during back-to-back losses to the Rays, who have forced their bitter AL East rivals into two must-win games in San Diego.

New York has yielded 15 runs and 21 hits in its two losses to Tampa Bay, including an outburst of impressive power from a team that ranked 14th in the majors in homers during the regular season. Michael Perez’s two-run shot off Chad Green in the sixth was the seventh homer given up by the Yankees’ pitching staff in a 15-inning stretch.

What’s more, the Yankees’ overall ineffectiveness on the mound, combined with their curious decision to use rookie Deivi García as an opener in Game 2, have left New York’s pitching staff depleted heading into Game 4.