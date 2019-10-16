NEW YORK — Game 4 of the AL Championship Series scheduled for Wednesday night has been postponed because of rain in the forecast.
The Houston Astros and New York Yankees will play Game 4 on Thursday night instead, with Game 5 on Friday at Yankee Stadium and Game 6 in Houston on Saturday if necessary. Houston beat New York 4-1 in the Bronx on Tuesday night to take a 2-1 series lead.
It’s expected that Houston will start Zack Greinke against the Yankees’ Masahiro Tanaka in a rematch of Game 1. Tanaka pitched six sterling innings as New York won the opener 7-0.
Both clubs had planned to use bullpen openers Wednesday, and the day off will be welcome for New York after manager Aaron Boone used five relievers to cover 4 2/3 innings Tuesday. Starter Luis Severino threw 36 pitches in the first inning and was pulled in the fifth. Boone deployed key arms Chad Green, Tommy Kahnle, Adam Ottavino and Zack Britton in the loss, although none threw more than 11 pitches.
Of course, now the teams might play the final four games without a day off, culminating in Game 7 on Sunday. With the Yankees leaning heavily on their bullpen this month, the starter-driven Astros could be at an advantage.
Greinke, a 2009 Cy Young Award winner acquired from Arizona at the July 31 trade deadline, has struggled through two starts this postseason. He allowed six runs and couldn’t finish the fourth inning against Tampa Bay in Game 3 of the AL Division Series, and the Yankees hammered two homers and scored three runs against him in six innings in the ALCS opener.
Boone defends Sanchez
NEW YORK — Boone wasn’t sure Wednesday what his lineup for the next day’s Game 4 of the AL Championship Series would look like.
Gary Sánchez will be behind the plate, though — whether many in the Bronx want it that way or not.
Boone doubled down on his defense of Sánchez after Wednesday’s scheduled Game 4 was postponed a day due to rain. Boone said his catcher has been “excellent” defensively, and he wouldn’t hesitate to start the two-time All-Star against the Houston Astros.
New York lost to Houston 4-1 on Tuesday to fall behind 2-1 in the series. One of the Astros’ runs scored when Sánchez couldn’t get in front of a wild fastball from left-hander Zack Britton with a man on third base, a play that prompted a lot of criticism from Yankees fans.
“He’s been excellent behind the plate from a game-calling standpoint, from a game-plan target, receiving,” Boone said. “A lot of people are making a lot of the block. There’s a lot of 94 mph fastballs that guys don’t block. Guys aren’t always set up to block a fastball. That’s kind of a 50/50 play.”
Often maligned for his glovework in the early stages of his career, the 26-year-old Sánchez has become a star because of his dangerous bat. That stick has gone silent this postseason. He’s 2 for 21 without an RBI in October after missing much of September with left groin soreness — a recurring problem this season.
“I feel like Gary has been back long enough now to certainly be in the flow and the rhythm of regular play,” Boone said. “Again, hopefully this starts real soon for him.”
Yankees pitchers have praised Sánchez’s defense this postseason. Reliever Adam Ottavino said he was impressed with Sánchez’s work behind the plate in his first season with the Yankees.
“I know there’s been a narrative about his catching,” Ottavino said. “I thought he’s been pretty awesome the whole year.”
“Even last year, I was pleasantly surprised,” echoed Britton. “I had heard a lot of negative things about him. I didn’t find any of it to be true. I thought he was a really good catcher, actually, has a good feel for game calling.”
Advanced defensive metrics have generally graded Sánchez well, giving him above-average marks for pitch framing over his career. There’s never been any question about his throwing arm.
“The bottom line is his body of work in this postseason, and frankly down the stretch in the second half of the season defensively, has been excellent,” Boone said.
