 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

xx

  • 0

The second day of action in the State Boys Basketball Tournament saw three champions crowned while finalists were determined in two other classes. In all, seven games were played.

The tournament wraps up Sunday at Cool Insuring Arena with two games.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News