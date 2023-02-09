QUEENSBURY — The Writers Project returns for the spring semester at SUNY Adirondack with another lineup of guest speakers.

The series kicks off with Diana Bryson Barnes, a broadcast journalist and Spanish instructor at Skidmore College, on Feb. 15 at 3 p.m. in SUNY Adirondack’s Visual Arts Gallery, Dearlove Hall.

Bryson Barnes writes and speaks about injustices at the U.S.-Mexican border and the role women play in easing human suffering along the highly politicized boundary.

The series continues Feb. 27 with poet and editor Jiwon Choi; writer and filmmaker Tara Stillions Whitehead on March 27; Stephen Sexton and Leontia Flynn on April 17; and graduating creative writing students from SUNY Adirondack on May 1.

The Writers Project events are free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.