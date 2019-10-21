WORLD SERIES

Houston vs. Washington

Tuesday, Oct. 22: Washington at Houston (Cole 20-5), 8:08 p.m. (Fox)

Wednesday, Oct. 23: Washington at Houston (Verlander 21-6), 8:07 p.m. (Fox)

Friday, Oct. 25: Houston (Greinke 8-1) at Washington, 8:07 p.m. (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 26: Houston at Washington, 8:07 p.m. (Fox)

x-Sunday, Oct. 27: Houston at Washington, 8:07 p.m. (Fox)

x-Tuesday, Oct. 29: Washington at Houston, 8:07 p.m. (Fox)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 30: Washington at Houston, 8:08 p.m. (Fox)

* — If necessary

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments