Workers without sick leave are 'praying to God' they don't get COVID-19 (copy)

It’s going to be tough, especially if companies also see a big drop in business, which could happen during an outbreak.

Restaurant owners admitted they largely don’t offer sick time. But they mostly did not want to be named in a story, saying they were worried people would stop dining out because of fear they might be infected by a sick worker.

Some restaurant owners were trying to find a way to offer paid sick time.

“Is it possible? Maybe,” said Donghee Choi, manager of the Mikado in Glens Falls. “It’s gonna be good for employees but it’s gonna be bad for us.”

She is hoping for sick pay help from the government, similar to the support given after a natural disaster.

“I think government can help us with that,” she said.

In Hudson Falls, employees of The Dog Shack might be the best prepared for COVID-19.

Manager Stephanie Little already tries to support workers who get sick.

“I send them home now. I tell people, don’t come in. Don’t get me sick,” she said. “I work it out with them — I let them work other hours so they don’t lose money.”