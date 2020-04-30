Workers must risk infection or losing unemployment payments

"I would rather be safe than sorry," Ward said. "We are not an essential field. I haven't had my hair done in three or four months at this point. But what does it matter? Who are people seeing?"

Ward said she's so concerned about spreading the virus that she plans to change clothes and wash her hair before she returns home.

"We're playing with fire, physically touching another person," she said.

Some workers are ready to go back. Kathryn Marsilli, 33, is a manager and server at The Collins Quarter restaurant in Savannah, Georgia.

She knows she may make less at work because of reduced business and would like a way for those with fears of the virus to stay home. But she said she wants to go back out of loyalty to the owner and because she's not interested in trying to maximize her unemployment benefits.

"My future where I work is more important to me than trying to get what I can now," Marsilli said.

Other workers may be tempted to hold on to unemployment. Especially in some low-wage regions, laid-off workers may receive more money with the state benefit and the additional $600 a week provided by Congress than they were on the job. The federal boost ends July 31.