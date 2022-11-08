 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Work begins to decorate downtown Glens Falls for holidays

photo 1

Rob Girard of the Glens Falls Department of Public Works hangs white holiday lights on a city tree. 

A Glens Falls Department of Public Works crew has been busy this week hanging white holiday lights on trees and utility poles in downtown Glens Falls. Public works employees Tyrone Bapp Jr. and Rob Girard have been hanging the lights for the last six years.

photo 2

Holiday lights await stringing on trees and utility poles in Glens Falls.
