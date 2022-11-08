A Glens Falls Department of Public Works crew has been busy this week hanging white holiday lights on trees and utility poles in downtown Glens Falls. Public works employees Tyrone Bapp Jr. and Rob Girard have been hanging the lights for the last six years.
Work begins to decorate downtown Glens Falls for holidays
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Hudson Falls woman is facing felony charges for allegedly shoplifting from Walmart.
The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, known around the world as New York City’s Christmas centerpiece, is coming from Main Street in Queensbury this year.
A Whitehall man was arrested for allegedly shooting his 4-year-old son in the stomach with a BB gun.
State police arrested a Wilton contractor on Thursday for allegedly taking money and failing to do any work at a Thurman home.
The Lebowitz family's 82-foot-tall Norway spruce is tied up and almost ready to be chopped to be used as the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree this year.
Two people were arrested following a traffic stop in Moreau.
The Hudson Falls Central School District honored six alums by adding them to the Wall of Distinction on Sunday.
A Hudson Falls man was sentenced on Friday to 2 to 6 years in state prison for possessing child pornography.
State police have arrested a Jackson man for allegedly stealing items from the AT&T store in Queensbury.
A woman was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly spitting on an emergency medical service technician while they attempted to help her.