Woodward winners

2018 — Yoshida

2017 — Gun Runner

2016 — Shaman Ghost

2015 — Liam’s Map

2014 — Itsmyluckyday

2013 — Alpha

2012 — To Honor and Serve

2011 — Havre de Grace

2010 — Quality Road

2009 — Rachel Alexandra

2008 — Curlin

2007 — Lawyer Ron

2006 — Premium Tap

2005 — Saint Liam

2004 — Ghostzapper

2003 — Mineshaft

2002 — Lido Palace

2001 — Lido Palace

2000 — Lemon Drop Kid

1999 — River Keen

