Woodward winners
2018 — Yoshida
2017 — Gun Runner
2016 — Shaman Ghost
2015 — Liam’s Map
2014 — Itsmyluckyday
2013 — Alpha
2012 — To Honor and Serve
2011 — Havre de Grace
2010 — Quality Road
2009 — Rachel Alexandra
2008 — Curlin
2007 — Lawyer Ron
2006 — Premium Tap
2005 — Saint Liam
2004 — Ghostzapper
2003 — Mineshaft
2002 — Lido Palace
2001 — Lido Palace
2000 — Lemon Drop Kid
1999 — River Keen
