Woods stunned to learn of Kobe Bryant's death

SAN DIEGO — Tiger Woods has heard just about everything from playing before the biggest crowds in golf, and he tends to ignore it. Most puzzling was what he kept hearing along the back nine Sunday at Torrey Pines.

“Do it for Mamba.”

Only after Woods finished his final round of 2-under 70 to tie for ninth in the Farmers Insurance Open did he realize what it meant. His caddie, Joe LaCava, told him as they walked to the scoring room that Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash.

Woods could be heard replying, “Excuse me?”

Such was the shock for Woods that he made a rare detour from his two media stops to sign autographs, presumably to collect his thoughts. Woods typically signs after he is done with his interviews.

“One of the most shocking, tragic days that I’ve ever been a part of,” Woods said.

Woods and Bryant arrived at roughly the same time in 1996. Woods won the first of his 82 titles on the PGA Tour on Oct. 6, 1996, at the Las Vegas Invitational. Bryant made his first appearance for the Lakers the following month.