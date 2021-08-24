Wood's old Buffalo-area park struggles to reopen

The rebirth of a popular Grand Island amusement park remains a fantasy for now.

The new operator of the former Fantasy Island missed last month's tentative reopening date for the venue's water park, but still is working to get it up and running this summer, according to the park's Facebook page and the town supervisor.

Staples hopes to tap into the amusement park's passionate and sometimes critical following for guidance as he and his team remake the park that has been a treasured part of western New York for decades.

Gene Staples took control of the rebranded Niagara Amusement Park & Splash World in June and said he expected to reopen the revived water park by mid-July and the rest of the amusement park next year.

However, July came and went, and posts on the park's Facebook page indicate park management still is engaged in "final preparations" to train lifeguards and otherwise ready the water park for guests. There's no updated opening date on the page, nor on the park's website, and Staples didn't respond to requests for comment Sunday.

"I believe they're still hoping to have an opening this year," Grand Island Supervisor John Whitney said.