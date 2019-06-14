PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Gary Woodland finished off a bogey-free round by making birdie from a divot in the fairway, giving him a 6-under 65 for a two-shot lead and the lowest 36-hole score in the six U.S. Opens at Pebble Beach.
Woodland’s seemingly perfect drive on the ninth hole settled into a deep divot, and he gouged out a shot from 217 yards onto the green and holed the 50-foot birdie putt.
His 65 matched the U.S. Open record at Pebble Beach for the second time in two days, a testament to a course that remained soft under low clouds. He was at 9-under 133, beating by one shot the 36-hole record at Pebble Beach that Tiger Woods set in 2000.
Woodland, with the 36-hole lead for the second time in four majors, led by two over Justin Rose, who had a 70.
Jordan Spieth likes to share the credit — and the blame, too — with his caddie.
Halfway through the U.S. Open, there’s been plenty of both to go around.
On Friday, Spieth and caddie Michael Greller endured another little mishap, which, once again, was captured loud and clear by the nearby TV microphones.
The three-time major champion was dumbfounded when he hit a ball out of a fairway bunker on the second hole that careened into a rake buried in the tall grass above the bunker, causing the ball to plummet after advancing only 15 yards. He saved bogey there and shot 3-under 69 to get to 2 under for the tournament.
“If I didn’t hit the rake, I don’t know if it had enough to get anywhere near the green, or if it would have been way short or what, but certainly it would have been in a better position than it went to,” Spieth said.
Normally, it’s a caddie’s job to make sure his player has a clear path out of a bunker — free of rakes, clubs or any other thing that can be legally moved out of the way.
In this case, Spieth took the blame.
“That’s on me,” he said. “I’ve just got to look at all options ahead of me. And if there are rakes in front of the bunker, typically we pull them out. But when I was in it, I couldn’t see it. So it was kind of a weird set of events.”
Probably good for Spieth to take responsibility, considering his exchange with Greller the day before.
After his tee shot on No. 8 went long and rolled off a cliff, TV microphones caught Spieth grilling the caddie about club selection: “Two perfect shots, Michael. You got me in the water on one and over the green on the other.”
Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy is sticking around for the weekend at the U.S. Open for a change.
After missing the cut the past three years, McIlroy is firmly in the mix at Pebble Beach after rebounding from a mini meltdown on the back nine Friday with back-to-back birdies that gave him his second straight round in the 60s. McIlroy shot a 2-under 69 to reach 5 under, tied for fourth place, four strokes behind leader Gary Woodland.
Since winning his only U.S. Open title at Congressional in 2011, McIlroy had shot in the 60s in just two rounds over his past seven appearances, missing the cut the past three years.
But he has carried the momentum from his closing round 61 that gave him a win at the Canadian Open last week with a good start at Pebble as he seeks his fifth career major but first since 2014.
“Coming off the back of a win last week and having another win this year, as well, and just the consistency that I’ve shown, it’s the best I’ve felt about my game in a while for sure,” McIlroy said.
It showed with his ability to rebound on the back nine on Friday. Feeling good at 6 under through 12 holes, McIlroy took a chance to go for the back right of the green with his second shot at the par-4 instead of playing it safe for the middle. He missed in the bunker and ended up with a bogey.
“I felt like I could squeeze a couple more out of the round, the last couple of holes and maybe get the lead going into the weekend,” he said. “I bogeyed that, which is fine, you’re going to make some bogeys around here.”
But then things got much worse at the par-5 14th hole when he drove into the rough, then had his third shot roll back off the green when he shot it too far right trying to avoid the rough. His pitch landed short in the bunker and he eventually two-putted for a double-bogey 7.
“That didn’t go to plan,” he said. “It just sort of compounded the error with another error, which you never really want to do.”
But after hitting his tee shot into the bunker on 15, McIlroy saved his day by hitting a 9-iron within 5 feet to set up the birdie. He added another on the 16th when he chipped in from just off the green.
“Mentally I’ve been pretty good this week,” he said. “I wasn’t as disciplined as I needed to be on a couple of those holes on the back nine, but I bounced back from that, which was a really good sign. And look, it’s not going to be easy over the weekend, you’re going to make bogeys, you’re going to make mistakes, it’s going to happen. And if I can keep responding to those mistakes like I did today I’ll be right there.”
McIlroy then closed out his round with a pair of pars and is in good shape heading into the weekend.
