SEMIFINALS

Tuesday

United States 2, England 1

Wednesday

Netherlands vs. Sweden, 3 p.m.

THIRD PLACE

Saturday

England vs. Netherlands or Sweden, 11 a.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Sunday

United States vs. Netherlands or Sweden, 11 a.m.

