SEMIFINALS

Tuesday

United States 2, England 1

Wednesday

Netherlands 1, Sweden 0, ET

THIRD PLACE

Saturday

At Nice, France

England vs. Sweden, 11 a.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Sunday

At Lyon, France

United States vs. Netherlands, 11 a.m.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments