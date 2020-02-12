Women's Scores
agate

Women's Scores

EAST

Albany (NY) 63, Hartford 40

Boston U. 60, Colgate 58

Bucknell 75, Navy 65

Dayton 52, UMass 51

Holy Cross 65, Lehigh 62

La Salle 61, George Washington 54

Lafayette 67, Army 58

Loyola (Md.) 56, American U. 47

Maine 77, Mass.-Lowell 53

Rhode Island 72, Saint Louis 63

Stony Brook 58, Binghamton 54

Vermont 44, New Hampshire 42

SOUTH

Richmond 67, Duquesne 64, OT

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 78, Tulsa 53

E. Michigan 70, Bowling Green 58

Kent St. 60, Akron 55

W. Michigan 74, Buffalo 62

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 71, Houston Baptist 54

FAR WEST

Colorado St. 67, Utah St. 61

