EAST

Binghamton 75, Delaware State 66

Boston College 66, Rhode Island 55

Cornell 82, Niagara 59

James Madison 66, Georgetown 59

Morgan State 57, Marshall 52

Penn State 68, Clemson 55

Stony Brook 59, Iona 40

UMass 95, Brown 42

Villanova 63, Manhattan 51

West Virginia 82, Coppin State 47

Yale 67, Mass.-Lowell 59

SOUTH

Alcorn St. 62, Tennessee State 57

Duke 85, Idaho St. 66

FAU 79, UALR 72

George Mason 73, American U. 55

Georgia 76, Mercer 60

Kentucky 79, Morehead State 54

Louisville 86, Chattanooga 37

Middle Tennessee 64, Tennessee Tech 58

N. Kentucky 57, Nebraska-Omaha 40

Radford 67, ETSU 43

South Carolina 112, SC-Upstate 32

UAB 80, Auburn 75

UNC-Greensboro 58, Liberty 53

UT Martin 80, Samford 75

MIDWEST

Cent. Michigan 81, Dayton 80

Northwestern 69, Valparaiso 48

Ohio St. 75, Kent State 65

S. Dakota State 60, Montana State 50

SE Missouri 58, Purdue Fort Wayne 48

South Dakota 72, Missouri 56

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 90, Lamar 28

FAR WEST

CS Northridge 73, Portland 64

California Baptist 98, N. Arizona 79

Oregon St. 95, S. Utah 45

Pacific 76, Weber State 53

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments