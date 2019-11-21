EAST
Binghamton 75, Delaware State 66
Boston College 66, Rhode Island 55
Cornell 82, Niagara 59
James Madison 66, Georgetown 59
Morgan State 57, Marshall 52
Penn State 68, Clemson 55
Stony Brook 59, Iona 40
UMass 95, Brown 42
Villanova 63, Manhattan 51
West Virginia 82, Coppin State 47
Yale 67, Mass.-Lowell 59
SOUTH
Alcorn St. 62, Tennessee State 57
Duke 85, Idaho St. 66
FAU 79, UALR 72
George Mason 73, American U. 55
Georgia 76, Mercer 60
Kentucky 79, Morehead State 54
Louisville 86, Chattanooga 37
Middle Tennessee 64, Tennessee Tech 58
N. Kentucky 57, Nebraska-Omaha 40
Radford 67, ETSU 43
South Carolina 112, SC-Upstate 32
UAB 80, Auburn 75
UNC-Greensboro 58, Liberty 53
UT Martin 80, Samford 75
MIDWEST
Cent. Michigan 81, Dayton 80
Northwestern 69, Valparaiso 48
Ohio St. 75, Kent State 65
S. Dakota State 60, Montana State 50
SE Missouri 58, Purdue Fort Wayne 48
South Dakota 72, Missouri 56
SOUTHWEST
Baylor 90, Lamar 28
FAR WEST
CS Northridge 73, Portland 64
California Baptist 98, N. Arizona 79
Oregon St. 95, S. Utah 45
Pacific 76, Weber State 53
