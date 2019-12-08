EAST
Brown 56, Bryant 50
Bucknell 60, Drexel 49
Edinboro 109, Cheyney 49
Fordham 67, Georgetown 54
Husson 82, Johnson St. 38
Lehigh 66, Mount St. Mary's 65
Maine Maritime 65, Lyndon St. 50
Maryland 105, Loyola (Md.) 45
Mass.-Lowell 65, LIU Brooklyn 56
Minnesota 70, American U. 53
New Hampshire 70, CCSU 59
Point Park 74, Washington Adventist 65
Providence 58, Rhode Island 51
Rutgers 67, Towson 53
Seton Hall 89, Iona 37
Stony Brook 59, Pittsburgh 56
Syracuse 82, UMBC 48
UConn 81, Notre Dame 57
UMass 75, Holy Cross 72
Yeshiva 79, St. Joseph's (LI) 77
SOUTH
Alabama 72, Colgate 52
Alcorn St. 58, Florida A&M 42
Cleveland St. 62, ETSU 54
Coastal Carolina 62, UNC Wilmington 43
Duke 85, Boston College 73
Florida St. 81, Clemson 64
Furman 70, Richmond 69
Georgia Tech 63, Kennesaw St. 47
Jacksonville St. 75, Clark Atlanta 46
Kentucky 79, Samford 49
Lipscomb 74, Tennessee St. 64
Louisiana College 73, Huntingdon 72
Louisville 85, N. Kentucky 57
Memphis 77, UAB 52
North Carolina 92, NC Central 53
Old Dominion 48, Md.-Eastern Shore 39
Texas 66, Tennessee 60
UNC Asheville 82, SC State 51
UT Martin 78, Chattanooga 51
Virginia Tech 87, Gardner-Webb 65
West Virginia 71, Mississippi St. 65
William & Mary 69, VCU 55
MIDWEST
Butler 76, Akron 55
Cent. Iowa 70, Mount Mary 39
Cincinnati 98, Miami (Ohio) 68
Creighton 57, N. Iowa 54
E. Kentucky 56, Xavier 55
Kansas 76, Florida 66
Loyola of Chicago 63, SIU-Edwardsville 50
Marquette 78, Milwaukee 56
Michigan 79, Oakland 64
Ohio St. 70, Radford 57
Purdue 77, Kent St. 64
Saint Louis 61, Illinois St. 56
UMKC 59, Missouri 56
W. Michigan 80, UIC 52
Wisconsin 64, N. Dakota St. 63
FAR WEST
Arizona St. 74, Idaho St. 69
Boise St. 72, Colorado St. 69
E. Washington 81, NW Christian 62
Gonzaga 76, Washington St. 53
Oregon 95, S. Dakota St. 56
Portland 73, Grand Canyon 41
Seattle 66, Long Beach St. 54
UC Davis 71, N. Arizona 61
UNLV 69, Pepperdine 44
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.