EAST

Brown 56, Bryant 50

Bucknell 60, Drexel 49

Edinboro 109, Cheyney 49

Fordham 67, Georgetown 54

Husson 82, Johnson St. 38

Lehigh 66, Mount St. Mary's 65

Maine Maritime 65, Lyndon St. 50

Maryland 105, Loyola (Md.) 45

Mass.-Lowell 65, LIU Brooklyn 56

Minnesota 70, American U. 53

New Hampshire 70, CCSU 59

Point Park 74, Washington Adventist 65

Providence 58, Rhode Island 51

Rutgers 67, Towson 53

Seton Hall 89, Iona 37

Stony Brook 59, Pittsburgh 56

Syracuse 82, UMBC 48

UConn 81, Notre Dame 57

UMass 75, Holy Cross 72

Yeshiva 79, St. Joseph's (LI) 77

SOUTH

Alabama 72, Colgate 52

Alcorn St. 58, Florida A&M 42

Cleveland St. 62, ETSU 54

Coastal Carolina 62, UNC Wilmington 43

Duke 85, Boston College 73

Florida St. 81, Clemson 64

Furman 70, Richmond 69

Georgia Tech 63, Kennesaw St. 47

Jacksonville St. 75, Clark Atlanta 46

Kentucky 79, Samford 49

Lipscomb 74, Tennessee St. 64

Louisiana College 73, Huntingdon 72

Louisville 85, N. Kentucky 57

Memphis 77, UAB 52

North Carolina 92, NC Central 53

Old Dominion 48, Md.-Eastern Shore 39

Texas 66, Tennessee 60

UNC Asheville 82, SC State 51

UT Martin 78, Chattanooga 51

Virginia Tech 87, Gardner-Webb 65

West Virginia 71, Mississippi St. 65

William & Mary 69, VCU 55

MIDWEST

Butler 76, Akron 55

Cent. Iowa 70, Mount Mary 39

Cincinnati 98, Miami (Ohio) 68

Creighton 57, N. Iowa 54

E. Kentucky 56, Xavier 55

Kansas 76, Florida 66

Loyola of Chicago 63, SIU-Edwardsville 50

Marquette 78, Milwaukee 56

Michigan 79, Oakland 64

Ohio St. 70, Radford 57

Purdue 77, Kent St. 64

Saint Louis 61, Illinois St. 56

UMKC 59, Missouri 56

W. Michigan 80, UIC 52

Wisconsin 64, N. Dakota St. 63

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 74, Idaho St. 69

Boise St. 72, Colorado St. 69

E. Washington 81, NW Christian 62

Gonzaga 76, Washington St. 53

Oregon 95, S. Dakota St. 56

Portland 73, Grand Canyon 41

Seattle 66, Long Beach St. 54

UC Davis 71, N. Arizona 61

UNLV 69, Pepperdine 44

