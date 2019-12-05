EAST
Binghamton 59, Cornell 56
Fordham 51, Manhattan 45
Mass.-Lowell 56, CCSU 54
Penn St. 78, Pittsburgh 73
Richmond 64, Md.-Eastern Shore 52
Rutgers 73, Virginia 63
UConn 92, Seton Hall 78
UMass 67, New Hampshire 65
SOUTH
Cincinnati 58, VCU 56
Coastal Carolina 86, UNC-Pembroke 44
Davidson 75, Newberry 46
ETSU 67, Wake Forest 60
Furman 62, Georgia St. 55
Georgia Tech 60, Wisconsin 41
Iowa St. 75, Alabama 66
Louisiana Tech 79, McNeese St. 54
NC State 66, Maryland 59
Norfolk St. 49, Longwood 46
North Alabama 120, Oakwood University 38
North Carolina 85, Illinois 60
Old Dominion 69, William & Mary 58
Vanderbilt 75, Tennessee Tech 61
Virginia Tech 67, Purdue 54
MIDWEST
Bradley 70, N. Dakota St. 64
Cent. Michigan 70, Iona 50
Dayton 58, Morehead St. 41
Drake 103, Waldorf 18
Missouri 83, Saint Louis 58
Ohio St. 67, Louisville 60
S. Dakota St. 94, Coppin St. 41
Valparaiso 77, Detroit 58
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 73, Tulsa 63
Florida 51, Prairie View 44
FAR WEST
Gonzaga 70, Montana St. 55
