Women's Basketball Scores

A pharmacist who works at a CVS Pharmacy on Main Street in Queensbury tested positive for the coronavirus — he is one of two cases reported in Saratoga County.
Yes, that was an earthquake this morning.
A woman faces a felony for trying to eat cocaine during a traffic stop.
I had a bit of a chuckle at writing that Queensbury might allow movie theaters at Aviation Mall.
UPDATED: Officials looking to identify customers at Main Street CVS in Queensbury on March 2, March 4
Warren County Public Health officials will be contacting those who picked up prescriptions at the CVS in West Glens Falls to advise them of a positive coronavirus test result involving a pharmacist.
A local woman who police said sold heroin on at least two occasions was arrested Monday.
Six people have been charged after a drug investigation in Saratoga County.
A Granville man was caught in an underage sex sting Sunday, according to police.
