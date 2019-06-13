PLATTSBURGH — The woman who helped the inmates at the center of the infamous 2015 Clinton Correctional Facility escape has again been denied parole.

The Parole Board shot down Joyce Mitchell’s third attempt at parole following an interview June 5, according to the State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

Her next possible parole date will be in June 2021.

 Mitchell, 55, was sentenced to 2 1/3 to 7 years in prison for her role in aiding convicted killers Richard Matt and David Sweat, who led authorities on a three-week-long manhunt that cost the state over $23 million.

The Dickinson Center resident, who was a supervisor in the prison's tailor shop, provided tools, which the inmates used to bust out of the maximum-security prison.

She has been serving her sentence in Bedford Hills Correctional Facility and had been denied parole previously, in February and August of 2017.

DECISION LAUDED

The manhunt to catch Sweat and Matt traversed numerous towns in Clinton and Franklin counties before Matt was shot and killed outside Malone and Sweat was shot and apprehended in Constable.

Hundreds of law-enforcement officers from various levels of local police, State Police, Border Patrol, Corrections Emergency Response Teams and forest rangers took part in the search, a monetary and physical expense that has not been forgotten.

"The Parole Board has taken everything into account and made a decision that is in the best interest of the public," Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Mulverhill said Thursday.

"Although I don’t always agree with some of their decisions to grant parole to certain individuals, I cannot disagree with this decision.

"The North Country was thrown into turmoil and lived in fear for three weeks just four years ago. That situation was a direct result of intentional actions taken by Joyce Mitchell."

Sweat is serving time at Auburn Correctional Facility after stints at Five Points and Attica.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments