QUEENSBURY — A woman who admitted last month to selling methamphetamine is accused of forging a check in an unrelated incident from 2022.

Sara M. Seymour, 40, allegedly possessed and cashed a forged check without the account holder’s permission. That resulted in funds being stolen from a bank account. The alleged incident was reported to police on June 15, 2022.

Seymour, who has address in Queensbury and Lake Luzerne, was charged with felony fourth-degree grand larceny. She was transported from Warren County Jail, where she is being held on an unrelated matter, and arraigned in Queensbury Town Court before being sent back to jail.

Seymour pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on March 22 to felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Seymour was arrested in December for selling meth to a police informant on two separate occasions during a controlled drug buy operation.