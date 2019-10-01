Finals
(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
Washington 1, Connecticut 1
Sunday: Washington 95, Connecticut 86
Tuesday: Connecticut 99, Washington 87
Sunday, Oct. 6: Washington at Connecticut, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct 8: Washington at Connecticut, 8 p.m.
x-Thursday, Oct. 10: Connecticut at Washington, 8 p.m.
