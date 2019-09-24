Semifinals
(Best-of-5)
Washington 2, Las Vegas 1
Sept. 17: Washington 97, Las Vegas 95
Sept. 19: Washington 103, Las Vegas 91
Sept. 22: Las Vegas 92, Washington 75
Tuesday: Washington at Las Vegas, (n)
x-Thursday: Las Vegas at Washington, 8 p.m.
Connecticut 3, Los Angeles 0
Sept. 17: Connecticut 84, Los Angeles 75
Sept. 19: Connecticut 94, Los Angeles 68
Sept. 22: Connecticut 78, Los Angeles 56
Finals
(Best-of-5)
Sunday, Sept. 29: Connecticut vs. TBD, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 1: Connecticut vs. TBD, 8 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 6: Connecticut vs. TBD, 3:30 p.m.
x-Tuesday, Oct 8: Connecticut vs. TBD, TBD
x-Thursday, Oct. 10: Connecticut vs. TBD, 8 p.m.
x-If necessary
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.