Semifinals

(Best-of-5)

Washington 2, Las Vegas 1

Sept. 17: Washington 97, Las Vegas 95

Sept. 19: Washington 103, Las Vegas 91

Sept. 22: Las Vegas 92, Washington 75

Tuesday: Washington at Las Vegas, (n)

x-Thursday: Las Vegas at Washington, 8 p.m.

Connecticut 3, Los Angeles 0

Sept. 17: Connecticut 84, Los Angeles 75

Sept. 19: Connecticut 94, Los Angeles 68

Sept. 22: Connecticut 78, Los Angeles 56

Finals

(Best-of-5)

Sunday, Sept. 29: Connecticut vs. TBD, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 1: Connecticut vs. TBD, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 6: Connecticut vs. TBD, 3:30 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Oct 8: Connecticut vs. TBD, TBD

x-Thursday, Oct. 10: Connecticut vs. TBD, 8 p.m.

x-If necessary

