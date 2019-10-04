Semifinals

Washington 3, Las Vegas 1

Sept. 17: Washington 97, Las Vegas 95

Sept. 19: Washington 103, Las Vegas 91

Sept. 22: Las Vegas 92, Washington 75

Sept. 24: Washington 94, Las Vegas 90

Connecticut 3, Los Angeles 0

Sept. 17: Connecticut 84, Los Angeles 75

Sept. 19: Connecticut 94, Los Angeles 68

Sept. 22: Connecticut 78, Los Angeles 56

Finals

(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)

Washington 1, Connecticut 1

Sunday, Sept. 29: Washington 95, Connecticut 86

Tuesday, Oct. 1: Connecticut 99, Washington 87

Sunday, Oct. 6: Washington at Connecticut, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct 8: Washington at Connecticut, 8 p.m.

x-Thursday, Oct. 10: Connecticut at Washington, 8 p.m.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments