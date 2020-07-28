WNBA Glance
WNBA Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Team;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;1;0;1.000;—

Chicago;1;0;1.000;—

Washington;1;0;1.000;—

Connecticut;0;1;.000;1

New York;0;1;.000;1

Indiana;0;1;.000;1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Team;W;L;Pct;GB

Minnesota;1;0;1.000;—

Seattle;1;0;1.000;—

Los Angeles;1;0;1.000;—

Las Vegas;0;1;.000;1

Phoenix;0;1;.000;1

Dallas;0;1;.000;1

Tuesday's Games

Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, (n)

Minnesota at Seattle, (n)

Wednesday's Games

Phoenix at Indiana, 7 p.m.

New York at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Seattle at Washington, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Connecticut at Los Angeles, 10 p.m

