WNBA Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Team;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;1;0;1.000;—
Chicago;1;0;1.000;—
Washington;1;0;1.000;—
Connecticut;0;1;.000;1
New York;0;1;.000;1
Indiana;0;1;.000;1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Team;W;L;Pct;GB
Minnesota;1;0;1.000;—
Seattle;1;0;1.000;—
Los Angeles;1;0;1.000;—
Las Vegas;0;1;.000;1
Phoenix;0;1;.000;1
Dallas;0;1;.000;1
Tuesday's Games
Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Chicago, (n)
Minnesota at Seattle, (n)
Wednesday's Games
Phoenix at Indiana, 7 p.m.
New York at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Seattle at Washington, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Connecticut at Los Angeles, 10 p.m
