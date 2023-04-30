Parker Jamieson drove in five runs with a double and a home run as Greenwich defeated Waterford 20-3 in a Saturday night road baseball game.

Dutch Hamilton got the win, striking out nine over five innings for the Witches (6-4 Wasaren League, 6-7 overall).

Among the hitting stars for Greenwich were Jack Fortier (two singles, three RBIs), Aidan Waite (two singles, a double, two RBIs), Ryan Ingber (single, double, two RBIs), Eli Strasswimmer (two singles and a double) and Robert Barnes (single and a triple). Greenwich had 20 hits.