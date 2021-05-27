6 Bedroom Home in Moreau TOV - $379,000

Beautifully well kept 6 bedroom 2 bath home in South Glens Falls School District. This house is perfect for extended family or possibly even a Bed and Breakfast. Not only does it have plenty of bedrooms, it has two full kitchens and two large living rooms. There is and endless amount of space for everyone from home office space , exercise room, pool room, laundry room, storage space, nice attached shed with running water, and a great deck for those beautiful summer days. Let your imagination run with all the wonderful possibilities. View More