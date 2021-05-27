5 Bedroom Home in Hudson Falls - $159,000

OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY MAY 23, 2021 11:30am - 1:00pm Motivated sellers, bring any offer! This incredible traditional home, right in the heart of Hudson Falls, walking distance to all shops, restaurants, & the river has 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms boasting almost 1,800 square feet and a fenced in yard perfect for raising a family. HUGE mudroom off the driveway, kitchen, first floor laundry room, formal dining room with gorgeous built-ins, a large living room, full bathroom, and coffer ceilings that compliment the main floor. The second floor is equipped with a second living room, small office area, 5 bedrooms and another renovated bathroom. Updated electric, dry basement, walking distance to shopping and restaurants, conveniently located. Call today, don't miss out! View More