4 Bedroom Home in Wilton - $875,500

With 3,400 sf of living space, this 4BR,3 1/2 BA custom ranch style home has been impeccably maintained and is adequately equipped to support an array of lifestyles. In addition to providing an open space concept,this home is appointed with all of the luxurious amenities that today's most discriminating buyer has come to expect. Craftsman style detail,Granite,HW floors,Built-In's,Vaulted Ceilings and a bright 4 Season Sunroom are just a few.The ample sized Master BR features a sleek en-suite which boasts double vanities and a tile shower w/ glass enclosure.With 9' ceilings and garden style windows already in place,the basement is ready for finishing.The heated in-ground pool and over sized patio will provide the perfect backdrop for outdoor entertaining.SARATOGA SCHOOLS & LOW WILTON TAXES! View More