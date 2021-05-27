4 Bedroom Home in Wilton - $469,000

Pride of ownership shines thorough in this meticulously maintained, original owner Colonial nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac on Kyer Farm Rd. Perfectly manicured lot just shy of 1.5 acres with gorgeous landscaping and gardens. Enjoy morning coffee or evening wine on the wrap-around deck. NEW maple hard wood floors installed in 2018, NEW Lenox HVAC 2019, and fresh interior neutral paint. Take note of the new staircase flooring and iron railing leading to the spacious second floor. Tons of natural light in the open floor plan, granite counter island, stainless appliances, gas FP, and large kitchen perfect for family gatherings and entertaining. Partially finished basement with office space and work bench. 3-car garage including built-in shelves for extra storage items. Schedule showing today! View More