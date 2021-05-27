4 Bedroom Home in Wilton - $400,000

Wow! Don't miss this GORGEOUS remodeled Cape home in Saratoga Schools! This home has been redone from start to finish with new wood floors, gourmet modern kitchen with stainless appliances, tile back splash and granite counters, AMAZING first floor master suite with tiled shower and floors, three additional bedrooms upstairs and updated full bath, finished space in lower level with egress window and SO MUCH MORE! There is literally nothing left to do but move in. Other amenities include spacious private backyard, first floor laundry, two car attached garage plus carport, shed and expansive back deck great for entertaining. Convenient location just minutes from downtown and exit 15 shopping. Low taxes! Don't miss this one! View More