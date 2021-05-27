4 Bedroom Home in Saratoga TOV - $1,200,000

Welcome to River Run Estates! Build your Saratoga Countryside home with award winning builder. Desirable location with a private and peaceful setting. Live among some of the finest horse farms in the area! Drive along rolling meadows with beautiful horses everyday. Properties sit along Fish Creek of Saratoga Lake, providing seasonal views of the water. 5 minutes to downtown, the racetrack and golf course. Photos are examples of builders work. LA 2 is the seller. View More