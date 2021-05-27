4 Bedroom Home in Saratoga Springs, Inside - $1,325,000

Beautifully renovated and maintained home with a private oasis in the backyard. Close to the track, downtown and the Saratoga Spa State Park. Fenced yard with heated pool, basketball court and multi-level back deck. Inviting first floor features open concept area with newer kitchen with Thermador range, Sub Zero refrigerator and family room with gas FP. Formal DR, LR and home office with screened in porch. Great mudroom and laundry area off the kitchen. First floor master BR and newly updated master BA. New LVT flooring throughout most of the house. Finished basement with rec space for the kids and bar set up for the adults. Three bedrooms and full BA upstairs. Newly installed security system. Enjoy all that Saratoga has to offer or stay at home and enjoy all that you have right there! View More