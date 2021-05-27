4 Bedroom Home in Saratoga Springs - $500,000

Unbeatable location for this surprisingly large ranch with in-law apartment! Set on over half an acre and just minutes to downtown Saratoga, this ranch boasts 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Formal dining room features hardwood floors and plenty of space for all of your dinner gatherings! Main kitchen is spacious with newer appliances. Large master suite with great closet space. Separate in-law apartment features an additional living space with an open concept leading into updated kitchen. Large, full basement is great for storage! Finally, the outdoor space is amazing with screened in porch overlooking the big backyard! View More